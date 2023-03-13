Denison honors former president Eisenhower with new mural

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States and Denison born.

Now has a 3rd mural in his honor right here in his birthplace.

“He’s such a significant figure in our history and Denison played a role in that,” said Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow.

You can find the mural on the Owings Street overpass at the intersection of Lamar and Owings.

“This leads from the main arteries in town to the Eisenhower Birthplace,” said Josh Massey, Denison Rotary Club Board of Directors.

For this project, the city welcomed back Connecticut-based artist ARCY, who previously painted the murals on both sides of South Austin Ave.

“He comes out each time he does the mural and traces it the night before he begins and then he holds a piece of paper in front of him and just looks at it and just follows his tracing,” Dow said.

In just four days, the new Eisenhower mural was completed by ARCY.

“He’s just got a special talent to be able to do that,” Dow added.

Both paintings of Ike represent his hometown visits.

“I really dig into the history and I think that’s an awesome aspect of my public art,” ARCY said.

On one side you will find a representation of General Eisenhower giving a speech at Forest Park in 1946.

On the other, Ike is seen holding a key to the city which was presented to him in 1952, the year he was elected president.

“It honors Eisenhower’s role for our city and for our country but it also helps beautify,” Massey said.

But this is just one step of many projects to come, “we went ahead and primed the inside embankments as well so that we can perhaps have a phase two,” Massey added.

“We’re looking at putting sidewalks to the birthplace in the neighborhood and so that is a separate budget item,” said Dow.

This mural was funded by the Denison Rotary Club.

