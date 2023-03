CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Kiamichi Bridge on State Highway 109 will be closed starting March 20.

According to a social media post, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said the bridge will be closed for 220 days for the construction of a new bridge.

Traffic will be detoured through Fallon Rd. during this time, according to the post.

STARTING MARCH 20TH KIAMCHI BRIDGE SOUTH OF FORT TOWSON WILL BE CLOSED APPROXIMATELY 220 DAYS TO PUT IN A NEW BRIDGE AND MAYBE LONGER. Posted by Terry Park on Saturday, March 11, 2023

