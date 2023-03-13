Love County fire station named in memory of former chief

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Firefighters recently dedicated Criner Hills fire station #1 to former fire chief Charles Campbell, who served the station for forty years.

Charles Campbell’s son Michael grew up watching his father fight fires, became a Love County firefighter himself, and now fights fires alongside his own son.

Campbell said his father told him about the first times he fought fires as a schoolkid in the 60s, before the area had a nearby fire department.

“They would gather up schoolkids, take them out there to beat the fire out with toe sacks and water buckets,” Campbell said. “So he said that got my interest started and as I grew older and started trying to get this department started he said I was on board, I was there.”

Campbell said they’re remembering Charles as a selfless giver.

“We just want to strive to try to be like him more.,” Campbell said. “We need more people like him in this world.”

