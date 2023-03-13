Texoma Local
Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man drowned in Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon around 3, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A report states that 85-year-old Thong Le was fishing with his son and his son’s friend near the ranger station on Lake Texoma. Le’s son and the friend left the area to look for minnows, and when they came back, Le was face down in the water.

OHP said he was found face down in six inches of water.

The report stated Le was not using a floatation device.

Oklahoma pushes to "Lock the Clocks" on Daylight Saving Time if Sunshine Protection Act passes.
