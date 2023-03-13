Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man drowned in Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon around 3, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A report states that 85-year-old Thong Le was fishing with his son and his son’s friend near the ranger station on Lake Texoma. Le’s son and the friend left the area to look for minnows, and when they came back, Le was face down in the water.

OHP said he was found face down in six inches of water.

The report stated Le was not using a floatation device.

