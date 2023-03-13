Okla. Governor blocks toxic waste shipment
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the blocking of a shipment of toxic waste on Sunday.
In a social media post, the governor said he learned Saturday that a shipment of toxic waste from the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio was coming to Oklahoma.
Gov. Stitt states that alongside his team, Senator Lankford, Senator Mullin and Congressman Lucas, the shipment was stopped.
