Okla. State Rep., daughter injured in helicopter crash

Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma state representative and her daughter were involved in a helicopter crash near the Red River on Saturday afternoon.

The Southwest Ledger reports the State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, was hunting hogs with her daughter, Victoria, via a helicopter along the Red Rover when the vehicle began to fall from the sky.

Townley said she and her daughter were hanging outside of the helicopter when it crashed along the river, according to Southwest Ledger.

“Our pilot was amazing,” Townley said. “He did everything he could. He got us down safely. All four of us walked away with no serious injuries,”

According to a social media post from Townley, she suffered a broken wrist, and her daughter had a slight concussion..

The Southwest Ledger reports that Townley and her daughter were taken to an Ardmore hospital for treatment.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who helped us and to God who protected us,” Townley said. “We are very blessed.”

