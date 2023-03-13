Texoma Local
Okla. State Rep., daughter injured in helicopter crash


State Rep. Tammy Townley, left and daughter Victoria, right, along with an unidentified woman smile after they survived a helicopter crash Saturday. The helicopter the three women were using to hunt feral hogs crashed along the Red River late Saturday afternoon.(Rep. Townley)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma state representative and her daughter were involved in a helicopter crash near the Red River on Saturday afternoon.

The Southwest Ledger reports the State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, was hunting hogs with her daughter, Victoria, via a helicopter along the Red Rover when the vehicle began to fall from the sky.

Townley said she and her daughter were hanging outside of the helicopter when it crashed along the river, according to Southwest Ledger.

“Our pilot was amazing,” Townley said. “He did everything he could. He got us down safely. All four of us walked away with no serious injuries,”

According to a social media post from Townley, she suffered a broken wrist, and her daughter had a slight concussion..

State Rep., Daughter Slightly Injured in Helicopter Crash Saturday By M. Scott Carter Capitol Bureau Chief OKLAHOMA...

Posted by Southwest Ledger on Saturday, March 11, 2023

The Southwest Ledger reports that Townley and her daughter were taken to an Ardmore hospital for treatment.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who helped us and to God who protected us,” Townley said. “We are very blessed.”

