Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police said a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Tennessee.

WSMV reports 48-year-old Billy Johnson, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nashville police responded to the incident’s location around 4:45 p.m. Police said they were told by one of the victims that Johnson was driving aggressively and had rear-ended him before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men were in the middle of an argument when the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight. Police said Johnson then picked the woman up and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. According to WSMV, she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Nashville Metro police officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him outside of his home. He has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday
A Idabel woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in McCurtain county.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
The Atoka county rescue team led other first responders to rescue two people and two dogs after...
Texoma fire and rescue teams kept busy with water rescues
There’s a lot of talk about growth in Sherman and Denison, even south of Texoma in McKinney,...
Small community of Dorchester getting almost 700 acres of mixed-use development
Durant ISD reported an employee under police investigation is no longer with the district.
Durant ISD employee under investigation for relationship with minor terminated

Latest News

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021
For this project, the city welcomed back Connecticut-based artist ARCY, who previously painted...
Denison honors former president Eisenhower with new mural
Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Burglar takes over $1k worth of tools, copper from Habitat for Humanity home
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the blocking of a shipment of toxic waste on Sunday.
Okla. Governor blocks toxic waste shipment
The Kiamichi Bridge on State Highway 109 will be closed starting next week.
Kiamichi Bridge to close for construction