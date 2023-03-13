Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday
A Idabel woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in McCurtain county.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
The Atoka county rescue team led other first responders to rescue two people and two dogs after...
Texoma fire and rescue teams kept busy with water rescues
There’s a lot of talk about growth in Sherman and Denison, even south of Texoma in McKinney,...
Small community of Dorchester getting almost 700 acres of mixed-use development
Durant ISD reported an employee under police investigation is no longer with the district.
Durant ISD employee under investigation for relationship with minor terminated

Latest News

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021
For this project, the city welcomed back Connecticut-based artist ARCY, who previously painted...
Denison honors former president Eisenhower with new mural
Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Burglar takes over $1k worth of tools, copper from Habitat for Humanity home
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the blocking of a shipment of toxic waste on Sunday.
Okla. Governor blocks toxic waste shipment
The Kiamichi Bridge on State Highway 109 will be closed starting next week.
Kiamichi Bridge to close for construction