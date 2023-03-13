Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. A spokesman for McConnell said the senator has been hospitalized after tripping and falling Wednesday, March 8, at a hotel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was released from the hospital Monday after treatment for a concussion and will continue to recover in an inpatient rehabilitation facility, a spokesman said.

McConnell’s office said his doctors discovered over the weekend that he had also suffered a “minor rib fracture” after he tripped and fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington on Wednesday evening.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement. “At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

The office did not give any additional detail on his condition or say how long McConnell will be out. Concussions can be serious injuries and take time for recovery, and even a single incident of concussion can limit a person’s abilities as they recover.

It is unclear how his extended absence will affect Senate proceedings. The Senate returns to Washington Tuesday evening after the weekend off and is scheduled to be in session for the rest of March.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner after a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell.

McConnell’s head injury comes almost four years after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, McConnell opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

McConnell is one of several senators who have been absent lately due to illness or hospitalization. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression. And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 89, said earlier this month that she had been hospitalized to be treated for shingles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday
A Idabel woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in McCurtain county.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
The Atoka county rescue team led other first responders to rescue two people and two dogs after...
Texoma fire and rescue teams kept busy with water rescues
There’s a lot of talk about growth in Sherman and Denison, even south of Texoma in McKinney,...
Small community of Dorchester getting almost 700 acres of mixed-use development
Durant ISD reported an employee under police investigation is no longer with the district.
Durant ISD employee under investigation for relationship with minor terminated

Latest News

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021
For this project, the city welcomed back Connecticut-based artist ARCY, who previously painted...
Denison honors former president Eisenhower with new mural
Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Burglar takes over $1k worth of tools, copper from Habitat for Humanity home
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the blocking of a shipment of toxic waste on Sunday.
Okla. Governor blocks toxic waste shipment
The Kiamichi Bridge on State Highway 109 will be closed starting next week.
Kiamichi Bridge to close for construction