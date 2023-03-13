Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas farmers pushing for the right to repair their own equipment

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - At the heart of keeping American agriculture moving is farmers and their equipment.

Nearly a dozen states and a handful of national manufacturing companies are considering a way to rethink that relationship.

“Right now, we’re in the midst of planting our corn,” said Scott Renfro, a farmer in Howe, Texas.

At Renfro Farms, not a moment is wasted.

“Whether we’re planting or harvest or plowing, all those are critical times that we really need to be in the field, and if you experience a breakdown time is of the essence,” said Renfro.

Without an memorandum of understanding, if a piece of equipment breaks down, it could take days or weeks before someone from the manufacturer could come out and get it running again.

“It’s easier to be able to go out there and address the problem if you’re able and capable of doing it then having to wait and then you’re not able to get out and get you’re crop planted,” said Renfro.

What might have taken a week now could possibly take one day, thanks to a memorandum of understanding between American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere.

Instead of calling a manufacturer for help, farmers like Scott Renfro now have the right to repair their own farm equipment.

“It’s really he first of it’s kind,” said Gary Joiner, spokesperson for the Texas Farm Bureau. “There’s hope that other manufacturers that other farmers and ranchers use will perhaps follow this model or have discussions to that extent.”

Both Case IH and New Holland are enacting similar MOU’s.

“These memorandums of understanding could be a great benefit and help American agriculture,” said Joiner.

The Texas legislature is also looking at two bills granting farmers access to software and parts they need to fix critical equipment like tractors all on their own.

“it’s an important issue for farmers and ranchers right now to have the freedom to repair their own equipment or choose where they’re going to have it repaired,” said Joiner.

Farmers said these agreements get them back in the field faster, and it’s sowing the seeds of a new era of agriculture.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday
A Idabel woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in McCurtain county.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
The Atoka county rescue team led other first responders to rescue two people and two dogs after...
Texoma fire and rescue teams kept busy with water rescues
There’s a lot of talk about growth in Sherman and Denison, even south of Texoma in McKinney,...
Small community of Dorchester getting almost 700 acres of mixed-use development
Durant ISD reported an employee under police investigation is no longer with the district.
Durant ISD employee under investigation for relationship with minor terminated

Latest News

Remembering Jaykob Pruitt
Remembering the life of Bennington soldier who passed
Remembering Jaykob Pruitt
Jaykob Pruitt
For this project, the city welcomed back Connecticut-based artist ARCY, who previously painted...
Denison honors former president Eisenhower with new mural
Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Burglar takes over $1k worth of tools, copper from Habitat for Humanity home