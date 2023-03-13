Texoma Local
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Idabel woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in McCurtain county.

According to Troopers, the crash happened around 5 A.M. Saturday evening at State Highway 3 and Trinity road.

Troopers said a 2012 Honda SUV was trying to turn into a private drive from the highways when a 2001 Mercury sedan drifted off the road and hit the SUV in the driveway.

The SUV driver,81-year-old Norma Jane Dingess was flown to Plano Medical Center and admitted with a head injury.

the driver of the other vehicle,54-year-old Kevin Leonard Williams, and his 12-year-old passenger were not injured.

The report states that Williams was speeding.

