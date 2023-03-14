Texoma Local
Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

