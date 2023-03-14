Chickasaw Nation hosts annual Three Sisters Celebration

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation has a strong and rich culture that is full of family, community and heritage, Tuesday starts their week long celebration of their Three Sisters Celebration.

Executive Officer at the Chickasaw Cultural Center Fran Parchcorn said this is a way for families to learn more about the Chickasaw Culture, their history, and the meaning of the Three Sisters.

“This ancient planting method of how it’s planted first the corn, then the beans, then the squash, that signifies a support system of unity and strength and prosperity for the rest of the year and that shows a kinship to us or to the Chickasaw people of how we have that connection in this ancient culture tradition,” Parchcorn said.

Come with an appetite to learn and have a good time.

“There is going to be all kinds of giveaways at every building all day long and all week long, there’s going to be specials, daily specials in our café that pay tribute to our traditional ingredients from our homeland in the south,” Parchcorn said.

Events happening in the Traditional Village will mimic the 1700s.

“Everybody will be dressed appropriately for that time period, the activities, everything that you see down there will be appropriate to that time period,” Parchcorn said.

This is the first year the event will be fully open since before the pandemic.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting and we are looking forward to it and we are gonna be ready for everybody to come in,” Parchcorn said.

The Chickasaw Cultural Center opens 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closes at 4:30 p.m.

