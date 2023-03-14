Couple gets married at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center Chapel

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center is not your typical venue for a wedding but for Cherie Fry and Gerald Schumann, it was perfect. The chapel was a place Fry once prayed while at work.

“This chapel meant a lot to me in those years,” Fry said.

In the late 70s, Fry would come and sit in these pews and pray after a hard shift at the hospital.

“I would talk to God, I would rest, reflect, whatever it took that I needed to catch my breath again,” Fry said.

One day Schumann would take her breath away. The two met through a mutual friend and grew their own friendship.

“There are few people like Cherie who council people, are spiritual, help them through the most difficult times in life,” Schumann said.

Love would come when Schumann was there for her when she had open heart surgery.

“The fact that he was through a really difficult time and a lot of people wouldn’t I loved how he loved me,” Fry said.

Soon after they were making wedding plans for a wedding at WNJ Chapel. Fry reached out to the Patient Experience Coordinator at WNJ, Cheryl Brandon.

“I thought well this sounds really cool I’d love to help her out,” Brandon said.

Less than two weeks later it was time for the big day.

“When I first walked into the chapel, the family and friends were here, it just felt right,” Schumann said.

“I feel like I’ve gone full circle, I’ve started here, I spent time here,” Fry said.

Now she has gotten married there which is perhaps an answer to a prayer from long ago.

