Durant Emergency Management to host severe weather prep class

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Emergency Management is hosting a severe weather prep class for the public.

According to a social media post, the “Preparing for Severe Weather” class will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The topics being discussed include weather terminology, developing a plan, and different types of severe weather.

Durant EM said the class is free and open to the public.

Do you want to know about severe weather and how to prepare for it? Do you have a plan? Do you know what to do when... Posted by Durant Emergency Management on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

