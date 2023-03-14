Durant Emergency Management to host severe weather prep class
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Emergency Management is hosting a severe weather prep class for the public.
According to a social media post, the “Preparing for Severe Weather” class will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The topics being discussed include weather terminology, developing a plan, and different types of severe weather.
Durant EM said the class is free and open to the public.
