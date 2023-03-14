Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant Emergency Management to host severe weather prep class

The “Preparing for Severe Weather” class will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community...
The “Preparing for Severe Weather” class will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Emergency Management is hosting a severe weather prep class for the public.

According to a social media post, the “Preparing for Severe Weather” class will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The topics being discussed include weather terminology, developing a plan, and different types of severe weather.

Durant EM said the class is free and open to the public.

Do you want to know about severe weather and how to prepare for it? Do you have a plan? Do you know what to do when...

Posted by Durant Emergency Management on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dickson woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping, ripping woman’s ear
Man drowns at Lake Texoma on Saturday
A Sherman couple ties the knot in a unique venue, but the perfect one for them.
Couple gets married at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center Chapel
A Idabel woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in McCurtain county.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan

Latest News

A boat fire fully involved was put out Monday afternoon at Highport Marina.
Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Highport Marina
The Texas A&M Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn on Tuesday.
Prescribed burn conducted near Camp Maxey Tuesday
Chickasaw Nation presents their annual Three Sisters Celebration
Chickasaw Nation hosts annual Three Sisters Celebration
Chickasaw Nation presents their annual Three Sisters Celebration
Chickasaw Nation presents Three Sisters Celebration