Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Highport Marina

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A boat fire fully involved was put out Monday afternoon at Highport Marina.

The Locust Community Volunteer Fire Department said they were paged out to assist and upon arrival the boat was fully engulfed. It was later extinguished by firefighters.

Preston Volunteer Fire Department, Pottsboro Volunteer Fire Department, and Airport Fire Department also responded to the call.

There were no reports of injuries, or of what caused the fire.

Monday March 13, 2023 Today members of the LCVFD were paged to mutual aide assist on a boat fire at Hiport Marina. The... Posted by Locust CVFD on Monday, March 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.