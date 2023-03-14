Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Highport Marina
Mar. 14, 2023
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A boat fire fully involved was put out Monday afternoon at Highport Marina.
The Locust Community Volunteer Fire Department said they were paged out to assist and upon arrival the boat was fully engulfed. It was later extinguished by firefighters.
Preston Volunteer Fire Department, Pottsboro Volunteer Fire Department, and Airport Fire Department also responded to the call.
There were no reports of injuries, or of what caused the fire.
