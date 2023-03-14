OK state rep calls daughter her hero after helicopter crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state senator Tammy Townley and her daughter survived a helicopter crash while hunting hogs on Saturday.

Townley said it’s something she’s always wanted to do. She and her daughter had just gotten started shooting when they heard the pilot speaking.

“All of the sudden we hear from the pilot saying we’ve lost lift,” Townley said. “And you know Tory and I are literally hanging out of the helicopter.”

Townley said the helicopter came down hard in the marsh along the Red River and landed on the Townleys.

“The skids landed in the mud,” Townley said. “And when they landed in the mud it caused the helicopter to spin because they stuck. When the helicopter spun, it broke the back of the helicopter off and tipped it over.”

Now Townley has a broken wrist, and Tory has bruises and a concussion.

But she said they’re thankful to be alive.

“That pilot- he did an amazing job getting us on the ground,” Townley said. “All four of us walked away, and anytime that happens that tells you that you have an amazing pilot.”

Townley said her daughter, an elementary school music teacher at Plainview, is her hero.

“She stayed in the [helicopter] and got me and the other lady out,” Townley said. “Of course, my wrist was broken and I couldn’t move. I was pinned underneath… and she got me out. She stayed behind very calm, very collected.”

Bravery seems to run in the family, as even a helicopter crash won’t stop Townley from checking things off her bucket list.

“Absolutely I’m going again,” Townley said. “Just as soon as this heals up and as soon as someone gets me back on a helicopter.”

