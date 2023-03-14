Texoma Local
Part-time jobs opening for the summer

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) -When it comes to unemployment, there are signs of improvements since about every business in Texoma had a help wanted sign hung during the pandemic.

“Most people have a job that want a job,” said Janie Bates, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Texoma.

Bates said Grayson County has a 4.1% unemployment rate, “so we’re really in a good shape right now.”

But there’s potential to see that number dwindle as summer approaches, “we’re going to see a lot of students beginning to come back into the workforce by the end of May,” Bates said.

And the Choctaw Casino & Resort is gearing up to fill their positions.

“We’re having a job fair for our AQUA Pool,” said Director of Recruiting, Kacy Blankenship.

The Choctaw Casino is looking to hire over 150 positions for AQUA at Sky Tower.

“We’re hiring bartenders, cocktail servers, cooks, lifeguards, pool attendants, cabana hosts, anything we need to get the pool started,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship encourages high school and college students to apply as the positions are seasonal, “we can work around your schedule really well, it’s a great place to start and be able to have a little bit of flexibility.”

Bates said its vital for the younger generation to apply themselves now so they can explore their interests, “perhaps they have a summer job that they really thought they liked, perhaps working at a pool, get there and decide ‘oh that’s not really for me,’ it does help them with career choices for later.”

If you missed the AQUA Job Fair,  the next one is March 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Event Center,  “you can also just go on our careers website apply and we’ll reach out to you and let you know about the event or we can schedule you outside of the event if you can’t make it.”

