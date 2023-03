LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas A&M Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said the burn was in the area around Camp Maxey.

Police said smoke will be visible for several miles, but the fire will be controlled and monitored on site.

