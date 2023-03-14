Texoma Local
Road construction updates in Sherman

The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to...
The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Construction in Sherman continues in 2023, and with that a few changes are happening in March.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that the portion of Travis St. that runs underneath US 75 reopened on Monday.

The road has been closed in stages since August.

TxDOT also said construction from 1417 to Texoma Parkway should be complete in November.

The exit on westbound US 82 for US 75 will be closed starting Tuesday.

TxDOT said the exit will be permanently closed so that the frontage road and exit ramp can be better aligned.

There is no completion date set. Drivers who need access to US 75 can use the Loy Lake Rd. exit.

