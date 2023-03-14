Road construction updates in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Construction in Sherman continues in 2023, and with that a few changes are happening in March.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that the portion of Travis St. that runs underneath US 75 reopened on Monday.

The road has been closed in stages since August.

TxDOT also said construction from 1417 to Texoma Parkway should be complete in November.

The exit on westbound US 82 for US 75 will be closed starting Tuesday.

TxDOT said the exit will be permanently closed so that the frontage road and exit ramp can be better aligned.

There is no completion date set. Drivers who need access to US 75 can use the Loy Lake Rd. exit.

