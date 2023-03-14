Texoma Local
Wednesday Wind, Thursday Storms, Weekend Chill

A weather pattern of quick changes!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After a chilly Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s, gusty southerly winds boost highs well into the 60s with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Not bad! Winds continue to increase Wednesday night into Thursday, and gusts up to 45 mph are possible in this time frame. These won’t be thunderstorm gusts, but just a result of the funneling effect between high and low pressure.

Thursday dawns cloudy and very windy, two rounds of thunderstorms are possible during the day, a mid-to-late morning batch may yield a few severe storms, a second batch forming along a dry line/cold front late in the day present a greater threat for supercell thunderstorms; including at least a small risk for tornadoes.

A powerful mid-March arctic cold front passes between 6pm and midnight, cutting off the precipitation and leaving us windy and much colder for Friday. Friday morning lows will fall into the mid-30s with wind chills in the lower 20s!

Chilly weather is expected to persist through the weekend with freezes both Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs both days will struggle to reach the 50s. Chilly stuff!

The long-range outlook through next week shows cooler than average temperatures for late March, greatly limiting the risk of severe weather.

Full Morning Weather 3/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/13/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 12
Evening Forecast - Sat, Mar 11
