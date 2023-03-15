Austin College welcomes spring’s arrival at solar observatory

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is preparing to welcome spring’s arrival at their solar observatory Monday.

According to the college, the public is welcomed to see the exact moment of the Vernal Equinox at “solar noon” on March 20, in the Oscar C. Page Atrium of the IDEA Center, 1108 E. Richards Street in Sherman.

A press release states, the event will run from 1:15 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. in the only solar observatory of its kind on a U.S. college campus, where Dr. David Baker, professor of physics, will provide a scientific and historical overview.

Sunlight will pass through the Gnomon Hole in the roof to cast an image on the atrium floor marking the start of spring.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.