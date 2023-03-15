Denison adds new playground equipment to THF Park
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Children in Denison now have more choices for playtime.
The Texoma Health Foundation Park just got some new playground equipment like swings, bouncers, and a slide.
The idea is to answer the need for more toddler-friendly activities.
“Parents can come and stand next to their littles if they’re younger than 3 or older kids can play as well,” said Justin Eastwood, City of Denison’s Director of Parks and Recreation.
The City of Denison added the equipment by using $118,000 from the American Rescue Plan.
