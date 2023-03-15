Texoma Local
Denison Police unveil Senior Lockbox Program

The Denison Police Department is launching it's Senior Lockbox Program.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department is rolling out a new service to help elderly members of the community get help faster during a 911 emergency.

The Senior Lockbox Program is open to Denison residents, age 65 or older, who live alone or are left alone on a regular basis, according to the city’s website. Additionally, residents younger than 65 with a major medical issue that could leave them unconscious may also be considered.

The lockboxes provide first responders with a door key so they can enter the home when the resident cannot open the door, reducing the need for forced entry in a medical emergency.

For more information, click here.

For an application, click here.

