Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

A Dickson woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
A Sherman couple ties the knot in a unique venue, but the perfect one for them.
Bank failures
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to...
Car seat safety tips
FILE - The downed $32 million U.S. drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been...
Experts share best practices for parents shopping for a child car seat
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
