Durant Fire donates equipment to surrounding departments

Okla. (KXII) -The Durant Fire Department is donating unused equipment that will continue to serve the people of Bryan County.

“Last night the Durant City Council voted to engage in a mutual exchange with the Calera and Colbert Fire Departments,” said Rebecca Carroll, City of Durant Spokesperson.

While the equipment no longer serves Durant two items will see a second life less than 15 miles away.

“City Council was really pleased with the exchange that was proposed. They did tell the fire chief that they thought it was great that instead of our equipment being sold for scrap, that we would be able to aid other county agencies,” Carroll said.

One of the pieces of equipment that was donated is a SCBA compressor that refills one of these.

Colbert Fire will receive Durant’s old air fill station, which fills air tanks used to fight fires.

This is a big improvement for Colbert because the new fill station has a safety feature theirs does not.

“With the donation we have a mutual agreement to where if we need we can use the equipment whatsoever, the city can use it or if something goes wrong with our compressor we can use that,” said Deputy Chief Dustin Rudolf.

And Calera is getting a decommissioned hazmat trailer that was donated to Durant in 2017.

“As far as the trailer, we just haven’t used it, it’s been in storage since we got it, Calera showed interest in it,” Rudolf said.

Calera plans to use this trailer to hold their scuba diving equipment.

During the City Council session Tuesday night the fire department also requested that three more items be auctioned off including out of service fire engines built in 1999.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.