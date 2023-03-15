Texoma Local
Murray State Women’s Basketball ready to roll in NJCAA Tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College Women’s Basketball is officially ready to go dancing.

The Aggies were selected as the nineteenth seed in this year’s NJCAA national championship tournament coming off of a stellar 26-6 season and back-to-back region tournament championships.

Murray State will now look to take on McLennan in the opening round out in Lubbock on March 23rd at 10 AM.

“Obviously they’re 27-3, they were ranked top-10 in the country, but I do feel good just about where were at and what we bring to the table,” said Murray State Women’s Basketball head coach Steve Lowe. “Having four kids that have been there last year definitely helps.”

“I think we’re excited. I think we can match up with anybody really well,” said Murray State Guard Payton James. “I think there’s really no pressure for us, well obviously it’s the national tournament so there’s a little bit of pressure but I think we’re really more excited than anything.”

“I feel like on this team we have a lot of winners. We know how to win, we know how it feels like to win,” said Murray State Guard Remi Langmaid. “So, I feel like we’ve felt that pressure before and we just need to stay composed.”

