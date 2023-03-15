Paris resident scammed out of $450k

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investing after a resident reported losing nearly half a million dollars over a span of five years in a scam.

In a press release, police said the victim was told to send money to claim their Publisher Clearing House prize.

The victim allegedly sent around $450,000 in cash, money orders, and prepaid Visa gift cards.

Paris Police submitted a theft property >=$300k report. This is an ongoing investigation.

