Paris resident scammed out of $450k

Paris Police are investing after a resident reported losing nearly half a million dollars over a span of five years in a scam.
Paris Police are investing after a resident reported losing nearly half a million dollars over a span of five years in a scam.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investing after a resident reported losing nearly half a million dollars over a span of five years in a scam.

In a press release, police said the victim was told to send money to claim their Publisher Clearing House prize.

The victim allegedly sent around $450,000 in cash, money orders, and prepaid Visa gift cards.

Paris Police submitted a theft property >=$300k report. This is an ongoing investigation.

