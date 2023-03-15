Pedestrian hit, killed by semi truck

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man was hit and killed by a semi truck early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi truck was traveling north on I-35 when a man attempted to cross the highway in the path of the semi.

Troopers identified the man as 38-year-old Ozie Beason. He was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.