Police: active standoff with manslaughter suspect in Leonard

LEORNARD, Texas (KXII) - A standoff that began Wednesday morning is still active as of 4 p.m.

Leonard Police and the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Police say the suspect is Jeromy Spearman, who is facing manslaughter charges after fatally shooting another man on a hunting trip in 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spearman was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday morning for sentencing, after which he was placed in confinement.

While waiting for deputies to arrive, officials say he walked out and left the building.

Not long after, authorities say they got a call from Spearman’s sister saying that he returned to his home, located in the 1400 block of South Hwy 78.

Spearman told officers he does not want to go back to jail and there is a weapon at the scene.

Officials are communicating with him in hopes for a peaceful resolution.

Fannin County Lt. Frank Deater said there is only a threat to the specific location.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

