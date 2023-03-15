Sherman police looking for suspected porch pirate

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man who they say is the suspect in a porch pirate theft incident.

In a social media post, the department said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the Steeple Chase Farm Apartments, located on South Heritage Parkway.

If you know who this person is or have any information, call the Sherman Police Department.

