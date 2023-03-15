Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman police looking for suspected porch pirate

If you know who this person is or have any information, call the Sherman Police Department.
If you know who this person is or have any information, call the Sherman Police Department.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man who they say is the suspect in a porch pirate theft incident.

In a social media post, the department said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the Steeple Chase Farm Apartments, located on South Heritage Parkway.

If you know who this person is or have any information, call the Sherman Police Department.

**Assistance Needed** The person in the photo below is the suspect in a "porch pirate" theft incident that took place on...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dickson woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping, ripping woman’s ear
A Sherman couple ties the knot in a unique venue, but the perfect one for them.
Couple gets married at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center Chapel
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured
Bank failures
Bank failures: Are Texoma banks at risk?
The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to...
Road construction updates in Sherman

Latest News

Texas is the only state that prohibits animal shelters from giving veterinary treatment to...
Texas prohibits shelter veterinarians from operating on owned pets: An advocacy group aims to change that
Texas is the only state that prohibits animal shelters from giving veterinary treatment to...
Texas prohibits shelter veterinarians from operating on owned pets: An advocacy group aims to change that
Bank failures
Bank failures: Are Texoma banks at risk?
Bank failures
Bank failures