Texas Rent Relief overwhelmed with applications

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rent Relief program is closing it’s portal - again.

In a statement on their website, the rent relief program said the application portal was re-opened because there were extra funds in the till, but within the first 24 hours, requests for assistance far exceeded available funding.

The portal is closing Thursday at 11:59 a.m.

Applicants that have started but not yet completed an application, must upload all documents and submit the application before the new deadline. Applicants facing eviction will be prioritized if their application includes a valid eviction docket number.

