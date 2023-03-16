3 arrested after traffic stop in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Love County Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen property and methamphetamine.

According to a social media post, Love County deputies pulled over a truck in Marietta that was carrying a power transformer that was allegedly stolen from a marijuana grow operation that was shut down by law enforcement in 2022.

Deputies searched the truck and located over four ounces of methamphetamine, the post states.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the three people in the truck were arrested and booked at the Love County Detention Center for felony charges relating to the stolen property and drugs.

A search warrant for the subjects home was obtained and executed in Carter County, according to the post.

The warrant revealed what police said was a mountain of evidence relating to criminal activity.

Cumberledge said the occupants of the home were illegally cultivating marijuana and are convicted felons. Deputies also located four firearms, various caliber ammunition, a stolen truck, more than seven ounces of processed marijuana, body armor, drug paraphernalia, presumably stolen jewelry and an Ardmore Police Department badge.

