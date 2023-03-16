Annual Fort Washita Rendezvous returns

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The annual Fur Trade Era Rendezvous at Fort Washita kicks off on March 29.

According to a press release from the Chickasaw Nation, visitors are invited to step back in time and see historical presentations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

History reenactors will recreate events reminiscent of a fur trade rendezvous on the western frontier, taking visitors on a journey through American history, the release states.

For more information, call (580) 924-6502.

