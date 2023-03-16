Calera construction wrapping up this summer
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Calera drivers need to hold on tight for a few more months.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the 4-mile construction on US 69/75 is expected to wrap up this summer, weather permitting.
Major construction began early 2020.
The project has a price tag of $150 million.
ODOT said the two lane highway will be widened to include an emergency lane for motorists.
