Calera construction wrapping up this summer

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Calera drivers need to hold on tight for a few more months.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the 4-mile construction on US 69/75 is expected to wrap up this summer, weather permitting.

Major construction began early 2020.

The project has a price tag of $150 million.

ODOT said the two lane highway will be widened to include an emergency lane for motorists.

