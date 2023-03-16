City of Ada to launch “Penny for our City” sales tax extension

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada is ready to launch the next “Penny for our City” extension.

“With the help of a one-cent sales tax extension, the city will be able to continue the momentum that started 13 years ago,” Mayor Randy McFarlin said.

According to a press release, on May 9, residents will vote to renew a one-cent sales tax that will fund:

Capital improvements to the Ada Sports Complex featuring the construction of a Multi-Purpose Building which will include amenities such as basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts, as well as an upstairs walking track. The Multi-Purpose Building will overlook numerous flat fields used for soccer and flag football.

Capital improvements to Wintersmith Park including dredging and rebuilding the retaining wall around Wintersmith Lake, adding additional playground equipment, and new bridges.

Capital improvements to Glenwood Park featuring a new bathroom, new playground equipment, and a new pavilion.

Capital improvements to other area parks featuring new playground equipment.

Expansion of the walking/biking trails throughout Ada.

Operation and maintenance expenses for the Ada Sports Complex. One-eighth of one cent shall continue for operation and maintenance expenses for the Ada Sports Complex.

The press release states voters are NOT being asked to increase the city sales tax rate. The rate would stay the same. The new sales tax extension would expire in fifteen years.

Since 2010, the “Penny for our City” sales tax has raised more than $52 million dollars. The tax has provided the citizens of Ada with a new police station, a new fire station, Main Street upgrades, Irving Community/Senior Center, the Ada Sports Complex, and Wintersmith and Glenwood Aquatic Centers.

“We have the opportunity to continue to enhance the quality of life for residents of Ada and visitors alike for years to come,” City Manager Cody Holcomb said. “None of this is possible without the continued support of our residents.”

The “Penny for our City” extension election is May 9.

