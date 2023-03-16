Denison Police Department promotes the ‘Senior Lockbox Program’

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “We don’t want anyone to feel unsafe. This is supposed to make people feel more safe,” Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said.

The Denison Police Department’s lockbox program was designed to benefit senior residents.

The program would allow officers to have a quick and safe entry into someone’s home, in case of an emergency.

“If a senior or somebody falls and they call 911 in an emergency and they can’t get up to answer the door, this would allow us to go to that home, that residence, and enter their property, get inside the door without having to use forced entry, breaking the door, anything like that,” Agans explained.

Residents would put a spare key in the lockbox, which is installed by Denison PD, and then the resident sets a code.

“How this works is we give that code to our dispatch center, so if we get a call at that residence or at that location, we have a way of quickly getting inside,” Agans said.

The department is confident in the program’s security.

“We have been working this program for a couple of years now, and it’s been very popular with the senior residents where we have installed this lockbox already,” Agans added.

Residents are also able to have the lockbox installed anywhere they want.

“It doesn’t have to be right next to the front door. As long as we know where it is and we can tell our dispatch center where it is. That’s the most important part,” Agans concluded.

The senior lockbox program is free.

Applications are on the Denison Police Department website.

