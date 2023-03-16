Texoma Local
Fannin Co. law enforcement confiscates almost three dozen illegal gambling machines

The department said it confiscated 35 illegal gambling machines from stores in Ector, Bonham,...
(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - The Fannin County Sheriff’s office served search warrants at ten different stores on Thursday.

The department said it confiscated 35 illegal gambling machines from stores in Ector, Bonham, Honey Grove, Trenton, and Savoy.

Officials said they were casino-like vending machines, like slot machines.

The sheriff’s office said it worked alongside Savoy and Bonham police as well.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

