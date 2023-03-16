Last weekend of Winter poses threat for early gardeners

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures have been warm, flowers are blooming and color has begun returning to trees. However, with freezing temperatures coming this weekend Mother Nature is reminding Texoma that Spring has not yet sprung.

However, for those eager to exchange winter gloves for gardening gloves, News 12 Meteorologist Brady Blackstock has good news.

“The last weekend of winter is going to be overnight freezes in many parts of Texoma,” Blackstock said, “This is looking like this should be our last freeze.”

On average Texoma sees the last freeze in Mid March, but it may not be a good time for planting. Gracie Gonzalez from Wilson’s Farms says the best time to plant comes after Easter because temperatures begin to warm but the soil is still cool enough for plants to flourish.

Gonzalez said that annual plants are the most vulnerable to the upcoming cold temperatures.

“It’s something that doesn’t come back every year and it won’t take the cold well like this is an annual right here,” Gonzalez said.

However, Evergreen plants like shrubs should make it through the freeze if they are covered.

“I really don’t recommend customers to cover it with plastic because that will actually burn the leaves of their plants,” Gonzalez said.

She suggests adding sheets on top and extra mulch around the plant for optimal protection. For plants that are still in the pot, she recommends bringing them indoors to ensure they blossom when Spring time is here to stay.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.