McAlester Police mourn loss of captain

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - McAlester Police are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own.

McAlester Police told News 12 that they are investigating the death of 52-year-old Captain Richard Parker.

Police said Parker did not show up to work Thursday morning and when officers went to his home, they found him dead in bed.

There are no signs of foul play, but police are investigating this as an unattended death.

In a social media post, the McAlester Police Department said Captain Parker served for more than 26 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

It is with great sadness that the McAlester Police Department announces the sudden loss of Captain Richard Parker.... Posted by McAlester Police Department on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.