Ravia man arrested for alleged sex crimes against child
RAVIA, Okla. (KXII) - A Ravia man was arrested in Johnston County for alleged sex crimes against a child.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Nash was arrested Sunday as he was in the process of attempting to flee to Texas.
According to law enforcement, on Saturday they received a call about a subject committing lewd acts against an underage child. When deputies responded to the call and began investigating the allegation, the person of interest, Nash, fled the scene prior to the sheriff’s office being called.
Nash was arrested on Sunday after deputies received information that he was in the process of attempting to flee.
Sheriffs said a vehicle matching the description in which the suspect was driving pulled into a residence in Ravia. Nash was arrested and transported to the Johnston County Jail.
He is charged with:
- lewd acts with a minor child
- kidnapping
- attempted rape first degree
- contributing to a minor
Nash’s bond is set at $150,000.
