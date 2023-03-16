Sherman Celtic Festival kicks off next Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Buckle up your boot and press your kilts, because the Sherman Celtic Festival returns on March 25.

Live music, highland games and Celtic dance make their return to Pecan Grove West Park, according to a social media page.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. on March 25 and ends at 5 p.m. on March 26.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.