Sherman Celtic Festival kicks off next Saturday

Sherman's annual Celtic festival returns March 25.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Buckle up your boot and press your kilts, because the Sherman Celtic Festival returns on March 25.

Live music, highland games and Celtic dance make their return to Pecan Grove West Park, according to a social media page.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. on March 25 and ends at 5 p.m. on March 26.

