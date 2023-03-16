Texoma Local
Storms Out, COLD Winds in Overnight

Wind chills in the 20s by morning, and freezes possible this weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rain is ending across Texoma from west to east this evening, all areas should be done with the rain by 9 p.m.

A powerful mid-March cold front will leave you scrambling for your coat the next few days. Winds behind the front may reach 40 mph overnight, and with air temperatures falling into the 30s, wind chills into the 20s can be expected in the morning!

Expect sunny skies to arrive during the day Friday, it will be a windy and cool day with highs around 50 degrees and northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

The weather pattern through the weekend features unseasonably cold nights with freezes possible both Saturday and Sunday morning followed by sunny, cool days. I doubt your shorts and flip-flops will get much use this weekend!

Southerly winds begin to warm us up next week and highs should be in the 70-degrees range by Wednesday. Long-range models show a chance of showers or thunderstorms mid-week, but only a low potential for severe weather.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

