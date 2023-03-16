Vehicles hydroplanes, crashes into tree

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The rainy weather has already made roads slick and hazardous for drivers.

Bells police and fire responded to a truck flipped up against a tree just before noon on Thursday.

It happened near the intersection of Ambrose Road and U.S. 82 across from Bells High School.

Officials said the vehicle hydroplaned, and both the driver and passenger walked away without injuries.

