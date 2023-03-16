Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Vehicles hydroplanes, crashes into tree

Bells police and fire responded to a truck flipped up against a tree just before noon on...
Bells police and fire responded to a truck flipped up against a tree just before noon on Thursday.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The rainy weather has already made roads slick and hazardous for drivers.

Bells police and fire responded to a truck flipped up against a tree just before noon on Thursday.

It happened near the intersection of Ambrose Road and U.S. 82 across from Bells High School.

Officials said the vehicle hydroplaned, and both the driver and passenger walked away without injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Police are on scene of an active standoff involving a suspect facing manslaughter...
Leonard standoff ends with suspect in custody
If you know who this person is or have any information, call the Sherman Police Department.
Sherman police looking for suspected porch pirate
DPS is investigating after a man was fatally hit by a semi truck on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi truck
Bank failures
Bank failures: Are Texoma banks at risk?
Paris Police are investigating after a resident reported losing nearly half a million dollars...
Paris resident scammed out of $450k

Latest News

Spring has not sprung just yet. One local farm warns against planting gardens too early as...
Last weekend of Winter poses threat for early gardeners
Spring has not sprung just yet. One local farm warns against planting gardens too early as...
Last weekend of Winter poses threat for early gardeners
A standoff that began Wednesday morning ended peacefully with the suspect in custody, according...
Leonard standoff ends with suspect in custody
Leonard Police are on scene of an active standoff involving a suspect facing manslaughter...
Leonard standoff ends with suspect in custody