Weather Alert Thursday

After a warmer and windier Wednesday, Texoma is about to be impacted by a wave of severe storms Thursday. With an increase in warmth and moisture due to strong southerly winds, a dry line moving ahead of a strong cold front will be the final ingredients for what could be a violent day of storms. Strong winds of 60-80mph will be possible along with hail anywhere from quarter to baseball size. There is also a threat of tornadoes, though it is a low threat at about 5% that will decrease to 0% as the cold front moves over wherever you live.

Storms will begin to flare up over I-35 near Sulphur and Paul’s Valley around 1-2pm. Storms will continue to pop up ahead of the cold front and move across all of Texoma from the northwest to southeast counties. Texoma won’t be clear of the storms until after 9-10pm, but that could be sooner depending on if the cold front passes through sooner in your area.

Stay tuned to News 12 on Thursday as the timing of the cold front could change these rough time estimates. Currently Texoma is under a Level 3 Enhanced risk, but that could also increase or decrease Thursday morning.

After Thursday, the strong cold front will make the final official days of winter feel like it with overnight temperatures below freezing expected across Texoma. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights all currently show below freezing overnight temperatures. So if you have any plants you want to protect, bring them in or cover them up on Friday.

Then Monday is the first day of Spring. As of now, looks like spring showers could be right on schedule for next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.