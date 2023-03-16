Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.(Texarkana Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (Gray News) – A 13-year-old Texas girl is now safe, thanks to Whataburger employees who felt that something was off about seeing the girl with a much older man, according to police.

The Texarkana Police Department said workers at the Whataburger called 911 on Tuesday to report a young girl eating with an older man in a situation that “didn’t seem right.”

Police said the employees’ instincts were “spot on.”

Responding officers found that the 79-year-old man, identified as Michael Clark, had offered the girl money in exchange for sexual favors. Clark had picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to Whataburger, police said.

The girl told police that Clark had inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks ago.

Police said after interviewing everyone involved, Clark was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.

No further immediate information was made available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Police are on scene of an active standoff involving a suspect facing manslaughter...
Leonard standoff ends with suspect in custody
If you know who this person is or have any information, call the Sherman Police Department.
Sherman police looking for suspected porch pirate
DPS is investigating after a man was fatally hit by a semi truck on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi truck
Bank failures
Bank failures: Are Texoma banks at risk?
Paris Police are investigating after a resident reported losing nearly half a million dollars...
Paris resident scammed out of $450k

Latest News

FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorizations
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
The department said it confiscated 35 illegal gambling machines from stores in Ector, Bonham,...
Fannin Co. law enforcement confiscates almost three dozen illegal gambling machines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposal to ban abortions at six weeks advances in Florida
A search warrant was executed at a home in Carter County where deputies located multiple...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Love Co.