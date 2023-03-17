Benefit to be held Saturday for 2 brothers who fell from cliff

FITTSTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - A benefit fish fry and silent auction will be held Saturday for two young brothers who were injured after falling from a cliff in Sulphur.

The fundraiser will be at the First Baptist Church in Fittstown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be $10 per plate.

7-year-old Dakota was held a hero for jumping to the rescue of his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he fell more than 100 feet off a cliff into a creek.

According to a Facebook event, all the proceeds will go towards medical bills and other expenses that may arise as Riley will have a long road to recovery.

