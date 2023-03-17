Texoma Local
Brock to become Tarleton head coach

Former Grayson coach Brock to coach Tarleton
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KXII) - Former Grayson women’s basketball coach Bill Brock will be named the next women’s basketball coach at Tarleton State University.

Brock has been at McLennan College for one season. He was an assistant to coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor for 18 seasons.

Brock led Grayson to ten conference titles in his 13 years at the school. He led Grayson to two national tournament appearances and two regional titles. He had a career record of 371-50 at Grayson.

Brock must first lead MCC in the national tournament which begins on Sunday in Lubbock.

