City of Denison hosting inaugural pub crawl

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you want to support some local businesses and have a fun time during St. Patrick’s Day, Downtown Denison Incorporated is hosting its inaugural pub crawl.

According to the non profit organization, the event will be on Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m. through 12 a.m.

The organization plans to make this an annual event.

The event will include live music, cold beer, and a good time, according to the non profit.

The event is open to the public, to learn more click here.

