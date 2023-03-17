Texoma Local
City of Durant to host public meeting to discuss long-term water quality strategies

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant wants citizens to hear about its efforts to ensure there is quality water for generations to come.

The city will be holding a meeting Monday to go over how the city is handling current water usage, and how it plans to keep up with the anticipated population growth in the future.

The meeting will be on March 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Public Library at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

